Cabinet Vetting: Keriako Tobiko endorsed by Bunge La Mwananchi

The Bunge La Mwananchi forum has endorsed the nomination of former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko as Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry.

In its memorandum to parliament, the group expressed support for Mr. Tobiko noting that his professional, academic and cultural background make him suitable to hold the Cabinet position.

“Coming from the marginalized Maa community whose livelihood is directly affected by environmental factors is a big plus and apt. We expect him to apply the same zeal and dedication shown in his commendable personal and professional achievements. He stands out as a ‘Moran’, a role model for us all facing great challenges in our pursuit of a better nation,” read the Memorandum issued by Henry Shitanda, the Bunge La Mwananchi president.

The members of the movement noted that having come under Tobiko’s jurisdiction with court cases and other matters of legal nature, they were deeply impressed by how he could have time to listen to their grievances of the ordinary citizen.

“He did follow up and acted on many genuine cases of petty offenders who could have easily languished behind bars for flimsy accusations,” said Shitanda on behalf of the group.

They cited Tobiko’s academic credentials – Fist Class honors LLB from University of Nairobi and LLM from Cambridge University – past national appointments as well as professional recognition and accolades as his points of strength.

The former DPP was in the Commission of Inquiry into the Land Law Systems in Kenya (The Njonjo Land Commission); 1999-2002. He also served as Commissioner in the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC) and as Chairperson, Advisory Board of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Members of the public were given seven days to submit memoranda on the suitability of the nominees to which responses to the same will be done.

Once the initial seven days lapse, the Speaker will convene a meeting of the committee where the nominees can formally undergo vetting.

The vetting proceedings will take place from Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

