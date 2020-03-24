Judiciary directs all staff to work from home amid coronavirus pandemic

March 24, 2020

The Judiciary has directed all its staff to work from home in an effort to protect them and the entire justice fraternity from the coronavirus.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi said the Judiciary has prioritized safety and health after reviewing a recent statement Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the seriousness of the pandemic.

She directed court stations to notify the public of the directive, provide telephone and email contact details to facilitate urgent matters which cannot wait, ensure public inquiries are responded to promptly and embrace Electronic Case Management Directions 2020 where practicable.

“We have been providing minimal essential services across our court stations to ensure access to justice is not completely disrupted. However, concerns have been raised by our staff regarding their safety as they attend to wananchi,” said Ms. Amadi.

“We have taken these concerns into consideration, and having reviewed the press statement issued on March 22, 2020 by the Cabinet Secretary for Health on the seriousness of the pandemic and upon consultation with the Chief Justice, it is our view that the health and safety of the entire Judiciary family must be prioritized.”

Ms. Amadi explained that the leadership of the Judiciary continues to monitor unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 and its impact on the administration of justice.

